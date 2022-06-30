Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
LEJU stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 14,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Leju has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $20.10.
About Leju (Get Rating)
Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Leju Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leju and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.