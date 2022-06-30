Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) Short Interest Update

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decline of 66.2% from the May 31st total of 27,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leju in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

LEJU stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 14,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,592. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. Leju has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leju stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leju Holdings Limited ( NYSE:LEJU Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 57.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

