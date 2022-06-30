Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2027 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

LEVI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.56. The company had a trading volume of 28,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,883. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.76 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $238,652.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

