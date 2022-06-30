LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Up 14%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) was up 14% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23,250.00 and last traded at $22,800.00. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20,000.00.

The stock has a market cap of $410.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22,696.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24,106.83.

About LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT)

LICT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband, voice, and video services to residential, commercial, and governmental customers. It offers high speed broadband services, including internet access through copper-based digital subscriber lines, fiber optic facilities, fixed wireless, and cable modems; video services through traditional cable television services and internet protocol television services; voice over internet protocol services; wireless voice communications services; and other telecommunications related services.

