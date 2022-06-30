Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.16

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.16 and last traded at $45.19, with a volume of 3717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50.
About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
