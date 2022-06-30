Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.68, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.78. Lindsay has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $179.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LNN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Lindsay from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lindsay in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $283,989.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lindsay by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Lindsay by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lindsay by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

