Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,900 shares, an increase of 281.6% from the May 31st total of 161,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 342.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKREF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 6,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

