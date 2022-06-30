Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $425.55. 22,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,927. The stock has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.