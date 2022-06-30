Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.02

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $600.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,109,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 948,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

