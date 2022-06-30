Loop Capital Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $15.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

WRBY opened at $11.51 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

