Loop Capital Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $15.00

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2022

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warby Parker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

WRBY opened at $11.51 on Monday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.37.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $74,429.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,778.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $245,560 over the last 90 days. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warby Parker (Get Rating)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY)

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.