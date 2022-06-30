Loser Coin (LOWB) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $626,468.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.01504433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00096795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016112 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars.

