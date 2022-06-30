Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Position Reduced by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,089 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $344.00 to $304.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.88.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $282.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.16 and a 200-day moving average of $330.46. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

