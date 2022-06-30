Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.35-$9.50 EPS.

LULU stock traded down $11.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $271.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,882. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.46. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,412,000 after buying an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 38.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 67,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after buying an additional 18,674 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,727,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 40,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 18.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

