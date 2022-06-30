LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LYB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.12.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $83.50 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,744,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $86,336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,270,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,206,000 after buying an additional 787,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.