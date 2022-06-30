Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,389 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.71. 147,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

