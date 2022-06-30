Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 224 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Madrona Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $343.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

