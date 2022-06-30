MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.65

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.65 and last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 96663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.55.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post 1.5700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.

About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

