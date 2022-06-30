MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.65

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.65 and last traded at C$15.73, with a volume of 96663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.27.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.94 and a quick ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.55.
In related news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$450,022.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $686,395.
About MAG Silver (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
