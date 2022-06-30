Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is Fractal Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Fractal Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 307,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 84,600 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 4.4% of Fractal Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $15,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 16,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.