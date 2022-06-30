Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Magna Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of MGLQF opened at 0.23 on Thursday. Magna Gold has a 1-year low of 0.23 and a 1-year high of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is 0.33.

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

