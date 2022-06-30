Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Malayan Banking Berhad (OTCMKTS:MLYBY – Get Rating) were up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49. Approximately 2,051 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Malayan Banking Berhad from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Malayan Banking Berhad alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Malayan Banking Berhad provides commercial banking and related financial products and services for individuals, small and medium enterprises, retail and corporate customers, and financial institutions primarily in Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Group Community Financial Services, Group Global Banking, and Group Insurance and Takaful.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malayan Banking Berhad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.