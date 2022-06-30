Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.90

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.90 and traded as low as C$2.83. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.83, with a volume of 6,177 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of C$253.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.90.

Get Mandalay Resources alerts:

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Mandalay Resources news, Director Amy Leanne Freedman sold 8,000 shares of Mandalay Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total value of C$27,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,909 shares in the company, valued at C$348,682.41.

About Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.