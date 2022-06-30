Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.16

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 256867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73.

About Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM)

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 707 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 378 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

