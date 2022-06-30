Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,743 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Boeing by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.83.

NYSE BA opened at $138.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $177.22. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

