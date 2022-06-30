Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 214 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $70.39 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

