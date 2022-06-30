Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 50,085 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $266,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

