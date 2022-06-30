Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,069 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $138.58 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

TGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

