Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $221.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.62. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

