Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 644 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,760,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after acquiring an additional 186,505 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $24,819,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 287,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after acquiring an additional 149,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after acquiring an additional 115,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.76. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

