Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 43,985 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $124,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCIA Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 18.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $322.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $313.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.40%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

