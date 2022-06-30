Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Trading Up 3.6%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) was up 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 2,643 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 511,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maxeon Solar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27.

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.02). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.89%. The firm had revenue of $223.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 332.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 1,609.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.