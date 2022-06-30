MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) & Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Financial Review

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) and Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MaxLinear and Rockley Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxLinear 7.58% 40.53% 18.28% Rockley Photonics N/A -236.22% -67.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MaxLinear and Rockley Photonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxLinear 0 0 9 0 3.00 Rockley Photonics 0 1 4 0 2.80

MaxLinear currently has a consensus price target of $69.60, indicating a potential upside of 105.67%. Rockley Photonics has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 448.84%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Volatility and Risk

MaxLinear has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MaxLinear and Rockley Photonics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxLinear $892.40 million 2.91 $41.97 million $0.90 37.34 Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 32.84 -$168.01 million ($0.99) -2.11

MaxLinear has higher revenue and earnings than Rockley Photonics. Rockley Photonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.2% of MaxLinear shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of Rockley Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MaxLinear beats Rockley Photonics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MaxLinear (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc. provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management. The company offers broadband radio transceiver front ends, data converters, embedded systems and software architecture, and architecture and system design for highly integrated end-to-end communication platform solutions. Its products are used in various electronic devices, such as cable data over cable service interface specifications (DOCSIS), fiber and DSL broadband modems and gateways; Wi-Fi and wireline routers for home networking; radio transceivers and modems for 4G/5G base-station and backhaul infrastructure; and fiber-optic modules for data center, metro, and long-haul transport networks, as well as power management and interface products. It serves electronics distributors, module makers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and original design manufacturers (ODMs) through a direct sales force, third-party sales representatives, and a network of distributors. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

