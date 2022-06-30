MBE Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for 0.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 65,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.41. The stock had a trading volume of 101,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,984. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.80 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.59.

