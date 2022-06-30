McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Trading Down 30.5%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 30.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63.

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

