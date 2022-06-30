Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 30th. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00216733 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001112 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.52 or 0.00427250 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

