Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock Position Raised by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIN. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,328 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 37.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 1,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,296. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $971.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 47.17%. The company had revenue of $100.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Dury purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.26 per share, with a total value of $104,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

