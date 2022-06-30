Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a growth of 207.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MEAC remained flat at $$9.89 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,846. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.77.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition by 1,808.4% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.
