Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.83

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.83 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.42). Mercury General had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -249.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 13,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

