Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Holdings Reduced by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,260 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.34. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

