Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.70

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$68.70 and traded as low as C$67.75. Metro shares last traded at C$67.86, with a volume of 274,067 shares trading hands.

MRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.67.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.27 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Metro Inc. will post 4.1199997 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 22.21%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

