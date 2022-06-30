Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.25. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 25,152 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mexco Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
The stock has a market cap of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 1.38.
Mexco Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- 3 Reasons Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Should Be In Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.