Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.43-$1.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.17 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.43-$1.83 EPS.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,185,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,221,990. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average of $77.92. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

