Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.33

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 40554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Microvast ( NASDAQ:MVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Microvast Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Webster acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $37,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares in the company, valued at $81,704.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,045. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MVST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,572,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the first quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its position in Microvast by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 1,521,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,490,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,669,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

