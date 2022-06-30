MiL.k (MLK) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 30th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $29.57 million and $2.90 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00196179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.01504433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00096795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00016112 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

MiL.k Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

