MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. MillerKnoll updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.32-$0.38 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.32-0.38 EPS.

MLKN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,588. MillerKnoll has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $245,927,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $81,726,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $68,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

