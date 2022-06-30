Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the May 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 620,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAIFF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.38. 343,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,699. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

About Minera Alamos (Get Rating)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.