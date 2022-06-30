Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 78.4% in June

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.31. 35,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,885. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $19.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Minerva Neurosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,904 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.14% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NERV shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Minerva Neurosciences to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

