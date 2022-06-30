MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) CAO Paul M. Dell Sells 38,421 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) CAO Paul M. Dell sold 38,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,294.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

MIXT stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 29,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,982. The firm has a market cap of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.85. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 46.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 563,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edenbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in MiX Telematics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,634,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after buying an additional 174,343 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.