Mizuho Cuts UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UDR from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.53.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.29 on Monday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 298.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

