Monarch Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.0% of Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,198,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $518,188,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accenture by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after buying an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after buying an additional 772,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $234,005,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture stock opened at $279.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.38. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $268.17 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

