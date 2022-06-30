Monarch Capital Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.75.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $142.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.70.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

