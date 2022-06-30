Monarch Capital Management Inc. Purchases 146 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $418.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.18.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

